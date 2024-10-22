A 'sadistic' killer who stabbed his victim 60 times on Christmas Day 1997 is to be freed from prison after a judge refused an application to reconsider the Parole Board's recommendation for his release.

Steven Ling was jailed for life after admitting to the murder of 29-year-old Joanne Tulip in Stamfordham, Northumberland. He told police he had raped Joanne.

Following his fifth parole hearing, Ling was recommended for release into the community, subject to conditions including informing authorities of any relationships he might develop; being subject to monitoring and a curfew, and remaining outside an exclusion zone to avoid contact with his victim’s family.

The Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood asked the Parole Board to reconsider the recommendation to release him on the basis that it was 'legally irrational'.

However, on Tuesday (22 October) the Parole Board confirmed this application had been rejected and killer would be released.

Steven Ling was recommended for release by two pyschologists, subject to a risk management plan. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “An application for reconsideration was made by the Secretary of State for Justice in the case of Steven Ling on 30 September 2024.

"That application challenged the Parole Board’s decision to direct his release following a public hearing in July 2024.

"A Judge at the Parole Board considered the application for reconsideration and has decided, based on the evidence, that it will be refused.

"Decisions of the Parole Board are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"When assessing the reconsideration application, the Judge recognised the very significant gravity of the case and the profound ongoing impact on the victim’s family."

The Judge was quoted by the spokesperson as saying: "Having had the advantage of hearing and assessing all of the evidence, which of course included the evidence of [Steven Ling], a very experienced panel provided a fair and comprehensive decision which clearly considered all of the evidence with great care and considerable sensitivity.

"The panel in my judgment satisfied the public law duty to provide evidence based reasons that fully and sufficiently justified and explained the various conclusions that it reached. In my judgment it cannot be sensibly argued that this was a decision that no reasonable panel could have come to.”

The Parole Board spokesperson added: "Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Joanne Tulip was 29 when she was murdered in an horrific attack at Steven Ling's home in Stamfordham, Northumberland. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Joanne's mother, Doreen Soulsby, previously condemned the decision by the Parole Board, and said: "This is a man who committed the most horrific sadistic crimes against my daughter, including stabbing her 60 times and raping her, after having consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

"Ling has spent 27 years in custody without having had sex. There is a possibility that once he is let out in the community, he will seriously harm other women and will use force to do so, as he did with Joanne.

"There is nothing that can be done to stop this man constantly thinking he is entitled to sex."

Ling, a farm worker, was inspired to murder Ms Tulip on Christmas Day 1997 by sadism, Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time.

A charge of rape was left on file during the original court case, so he is not a convicted sex offender. However in its ruling, the Parole Board said: “Mr Ling has always accepted that he raped the victim.”

During sentencing, Mr Justice Potts told Ling, who was 23 at the time of the murder: "You will never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women."

He was given life with a minimum term of 20 years, which was reduced to 18 years by the High Court.

The only route to further challenge this decision is via judicial review.

