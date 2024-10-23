A killer who inflicted more than 100 injuries including fractures and cigarette burns on his ex-partner had just got out of prison for assaulting her.

Stephen Todd left "tiny" Melissa Eastick, who was frail and vulnerable, with around 123 bruises, cuts, fractures and cigarette burns, which were caused during repeated assaults at his home.

Newcastle Crown Court heard 36-year-old Melissa had also suffered a brain injury which would have left her unconscious for "some days" before her death.

Todd, 41, denied murder and was being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

However, on the second day of the trial on Wednesday (23 October), before the case got underway, Todd pleaded guilty to the charge. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Melissa Eastick died after being repeatedly assaulted by Stephen Todd in October last year. Credit: Northumbria Police

After Todd's courtroom confession, prosecutor Peter Glenser KC told the court: "He had just been released from prison in relation to an assault on her, weeks before."

Mr Glenser said Melissa was a frail and vulnerable woman and added: "She was tiny".

He told the court Melissa had been beaten with enough force to fracture bones on three occasions over several days before she was eventually killed.

The court heard Todd had called 999 at just after 7am on 17 October last year and reported he was unable to wake Melissa, who did not appear to be breathing.

The emergency call handler advised Todd to get Melissa onto the floor and gave him instructions on how to carry out CPR, which he did.

When paramedics arrived at his then home at Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, Todd led them to a dark living room and claimed: "She was alright yesterday."

But Mr Glenser said: "The Crown, the prosecution, say that, like a great deal of what he was to say over the days that followed, was a lie.

"There was no way that Melissa Eastick was 'alright yesterday', the day before.

"It very quickly became apparent that there was very extensive bruising and swelling to her body and face and that she was very cold to the touch.

"When they examined her it was obvious she was dead and her life was formally pronounced extinct at 7.14am.

"It appears that her death was neither quick nor easy. She had sustained more than 100 injuries, probably nearer 123 in the time leading up to her death.

"When she died she was 36 years old. She was a frail and vulnerable individual."

The court heard Melissa was in Todd's company on 2 October and they were caught on CCTV together in Asda, where they bought food before they returned to his two-bedroom flat.

Mr Glenser told jurors: "There are no recorded sightings of Melissa Eastick alive after this date, either in person or on CCTV."

Jurors heard Melissa received a sales call on her mobile from Vodaphone on October 6, which was recorded by the company and showed that she did have a conversation with the employee.

Mr Glenser said that call was the "last proof of life for Melissa Eastick".

Todd pleaded guilty to murder on day two of his trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: NCJ Media

The court heard when the emergency services arrived at the flat on the 17th, Melissa had facial bruising, fractured ribs, vertebrae, nose and jaw, cigarette burns to her torso and had a brain injury which would have rendered her unconscious for some days before her death.

Mr Glenser said some of the injuries would have been inflicted between four and seven days before her death whereas others were about 72 hours before.

He continued: "The prosecution say Miss Eastick was repeatedly assaulted over a period of some days and that these assaults took place in the defendant's flat. He, we say, is responsible for her death and he meant either to kill her or cause her really serious harm and she died as a result of that harm."

Mr Glenser said specialist evidence indicates Melissa's bone fractures were inflicted at different times, "separated by days".

The court heard Todd and Melissa had been partners "on and off" since around 2018 and both had struggles with alcohol.

Mr Glenser said their relationship had been "turbulent to say the least" and Melissa had spent time living in a homeless shelter but it appeared she was staying with Todd from around last August.

Todd, 41, of Buttermere Street, Sunderland, will be sentenced in around two weeks.

He told police Melissa had arrived at his home a few days before her death and was already "black and blue" but had denied responsibility for any of her injuries.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Melissa’s family and loved ones – and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“This is a truly horrific case where a young woman has sadly lost her life at the hands of her partner.

“Todd initially denied any involvement in Melissa’s death – despite her sustaining more than 100 injuries.

“He has shown no remorse throughout the investigation.

“However, thanks to the weight of evidence against him, Todd has finally admitted his guilt and Melissa’s loved ones can now attempt to navigate life without her.”

Det Chief Insp Jenkins added: “I’d like to thank all the officers and staff, and criminal justice partners who helped with this complex investigation and have ultimately helped us secure justice for Melissa.

“Domestic abuse, no matter the form it takes, is completely unacceptable and we are committed to putting perpetrators before the courts.”

For anyone who has concerns over a partner, the partner of a friend or family member, who may have a history of violence, Clare’s Law can be used to check the person’s background.

Officers can check their record to help people make an informed decision about their relationship and escape if necessary.

The service is free and 100% confidential – no one will ever know that the applicant has applied for information.

To find out more, make an application under Clare’s Law, or visit our website to find out about the support we provide.

Anyone with immediate concerns about someone’s safety should dial 999.

