A man who died following an explosion at a block of flats in Newcastle has been identified.

Jason Laws, 34, died at the scene of the blast in Violet Close, in the Benwell area, in the early hours of last Wednesday (16 October).

Northumbria Police said Mr Laws' next of kin are being assisted by specially-trained officers.The body of Mr Laws was discovered by emergency services in the wake of the explosion, which also killed seven-year-old Archie York.

Archie's parents paid tribute to him on Tuesday, describing him as their "not only our son but our best friend".

Six others, including one child and five adults, were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries following the incident.

Investigations into the cause of the explosion are ongoing with cordons expected to remain in place for some time.

