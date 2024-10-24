Play Brightcove video

Health Correspondent Helen Ford has been finding out how artificial intelligence is being used to strengthen early diagnosis of lung cancers and other lung conditions

AI technology is being introduced across North East hospitals in a bid to catch lung cancers earlier and save lives.

The artificial intelligence tool is being added to regular X-ray kit to provide a 'second pair of eyes' for clinicians when analysing images.

Detecting lung cancers at an earlier stage means they are more treatable.

Consultant radiologist Dr Peter Hewitt is using the new technology at South Tyneside District Hospital and describes it as "groundbreaking" for staff and patients.

He said: "Lung cancers have to start somewhere. They start very, very small."

Dr Hewitt explained: "They can be hidden in plain sight on chest X-rays and having this second pair of eyes from the AI tool is so important to hep spot those really subtle areas."

The AI tool highlights areas of concern within the lungs in purple. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The tool works by analysing regular chest X-rays and highlighting anything it finds suspicious.

As well as detecting potential lung cancer, the device is designed to identify more than a hundred other lung conditions including a range of infections.

In addition, the tool has the ability to prioritise cases so patients with the highest need are seen most quickly.

For Dr Hewitt, this is one of its most important functions.

He said: "Within one minute of a patient having their chest X-ray it will be analysed by the new software and it will be given a label based on the priority or suspected priority of that chest X-ray.

"Patients therefore with a more critical priority with, for example, suspected lung cancer will therefore go right to the top of the list."

The AI tool is being added to regular X-ray kit in the region's hospitals. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Lung cancer is the leading cause of death from cancer across the North East.

According to the NHS, the region also has the highest incidence of the disease in England.

Historically high rates of smoking, coupled with deprivation, are seen as two key factors.

To pay for this AI project, the North East has received a share of £21m of national funding, following a joint bid by the region's NHS Foundation Trusts.

The device has been created by a specialist health technology company called Annalise.ai.

Dr Ann Anstee, who has a key role in the collaboration, says it is about using tech to 'work smarter' within the NHS.

She also says patients can have confidence in the use of AI.

Dr Anstee said: "This is using technology to help highly skilled humans to do their job really well and this is just a second pair of eyes to help with that."

She added: "All the data is de-identified so no personal patient data leaves the trust and there is no data outside the UK."

Patient Katie Thompson welcomed the addition of the AI tool in assessing her X-ray. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

On the day of our visit to South Tyneside District Hospital, patient Katie Thompson was receiving a chest X-ray after living with a persistent cough.While she was hopeful the procedure would rule out any serious concerns, she welcomed the fact that her X-ray would be analysed by AI, as well as medical staff.She told ITV Tyne Tees: "I think it's good because obviously humans can make mistakes so it's nice to have that reassurance that it' going through a computer system that can catch anything that's not been caught otherwise."

This project sees the traditional X-ray updated with the latest technology.

So far the AI tool, has been introduced at five North East NHS trusts.

Others will follow in the months ahead.

