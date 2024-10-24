Play Brightcove video

Katie Cole joined those at the finish line as Alison Warner completed her France to County Durham cycling challenge with the help of her family

A woman whose daughter and grandson were killed by a speeding drink-driver in County Durham has completed a 700 mile cycling challenge in their memory.

Alison Warner's 30-year-old daughter Karlene Warner and eight-month-old grandson Zackary Blades died in the crash on the A1, near Chester-le-Street, on 31 May.

The grieving grandmother's journey from France to the North East was not easy and just two days before the end, at York, she broke her arm.

Zackary's father took on the baton and cycled across the finish line in Bishop Auckland on Thursday (24 October).

Karlene Warner and her baby nephew Zackary Blades both lost their lives in a crash caused by a speeding drunk driver. Credit: Family

Alison, who lives in France, told ITV Tyne Tees: "Going through life without them is the hardest thing we're ever going to have to do. I want to keep them alive and it feels like they're still alive when you're doing something.

"I'm talking about them on Facebook and TikTok and it feels like they're still here. Every year I want to do something for them to make [sure] their lives were important."

Alison decided to take on the 12-day challenge in a bid to make the lives of others better after experiencing every parent and grandparent's nightmare.

She planned the trip from her home in Chatain, in France, to Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, to raise money for a Haven Room at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Alison Warner took on the 700 mile challenge from France to Bishop Auckland in a bid to make the lives of others better. Credit: Bob Latham

Her family gathered at a similar room at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, which they said helped at an unthinkably difficult time.

Her husband, and Karlene's father Nigel, was there to meet and support her along the journey - updating her social media as she battled the elements and the emotions.

She had the finish line in sight, but on Sunday in York she fell off her bike and broke her arm.

Zackary's father Jack pitched in and covered the final leg on the bike.

Nigel said: "She's a strong woman, full stop. And having Jack doing the last 80 miles - it makes me emotional even thinking about it because the family has been pulled so close together."

Family and friends joined with Jack Blades, Shalorna Warner, Alison Warner and Nigel Warner ahead of the last stretch of the challenge. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Shalorna Warner, Zackary's grieving mother, was among the friends and family there to celebrate Alison's achievement - and Jack's helping hand.

She said: "After what's happened, we've had things thrown our way that has made things harder. At this time we can still come together and just get it finished for my Mam and for us all, and for mainly Zack and Karlene.

"I'm just really proud, really proud of them both and all of us really."

It would have been Karlene's 31st birthday this weekend and Alison wanted to make sure she arrived in time. As well as fulfilling her goal, she has raised £10,000 for the charity set up in Zackary and Karlene's name.

