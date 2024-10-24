A family has appealed for information about a missing mother and son on the eighth anniversary of their disappearance.

Sarah Sisson and Harvey Belshaw, from Middlesbrough, were last seen on Saturday 8 October 2016 after travelling to France by ferry.

Since arriving in Calais the pair, who at the time were aged 37 and 12, have never contacted their family or friends and were reported missing by Ms Sisson's brother on 24 October 2016.

At the time she was last seen, Ms Sisson is described as being of a large build with long, blonde hair. Harvey is described as around 5ft tall, of a slim build and having fair hair which is long on top. The pair are believed to have links to Spain, Gibraltar and Germany as well as France.

Sarah's brother David said: “Sarah and Harvey continue to be on our minds every single day.

“All of us have missed out on so many life experiences throughout the eight years, especially Harvey going from a boy to a man.

“To say how worried, we as a family are of their disappearance and the devastating impact it has had on all of us, is an understatement. However, we hold onto the hope and keep looking forward because that is all we can do.

“To see them both safe and sound after eight long years would be a dream come true.”

In the last eight years, detectives have reviewed all available evidence including CCTV footage, statements from family and friends, forensic opportunities and liaising with the French authorities in a bid to locate them.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to come forward if they are yet to do so as part of a fresh appeal.

Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “Since Sarah and Harvey were reported missing, we have continued to review any new information that has come to light.

“Now, eight years on, Sarah and Harvey’s family and friends still don’t know their whereabouts and have maintained how out of character it is for them to not have gotten in touch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone out there that may hold information – no matter how small – on where Sarah and Harvey might be, to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can report it by calling 101 and quoting reference SZ16195426 or by visiting the Cleveland Police website. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

