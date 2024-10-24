Play Brightcove video

With thousands of unpaid carers now living in poverty, one father in North Yorkshire spoke to Jennie Henry about the increasing financial strain he is facing while caring for his wife and son

A father who cares for his disabled wife and son says it is "hard and embarrassing to admit" that he is struggling to make ends meet.

Darren Romanus, from Sinnington, near Pickering, in North Yorkshire, cares for his wife Carole and son Tyler who both have disabilities.

With increasing numbers of unpaid carers now living in poverty, according to a national survey, Darren told ITV Tyne Tees that life was becoming more difficult financially people like him are in need of support.

"It's hard and it's embarrassing to actually admit, but something needs to be done," he said. "We've only just transferred over to Universal Credit. I get £81.90 a week for carer's allowance.

"They class the carer's allowance as income, they take that off us once a month. We now don't get all our rent paid, we don't get all the council tax paid.

"We're in arrears with the electric, I do make sure that there is food in the cupboards. If I eat less then I eat less, if it's the way to do it then I have to do it because at the end of the day, my family comes first, not me."

Darren admits he has had to make sacrifices himself to make sure his wife Carole and son Tyler have everything they need. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

His comments come as new research by Carer's UK found that more than a quarter of the region's unpaid carers are living in poverty - meaning they are already having cut back on essentials like heating and food.

And of the nation's carers surveyed, 61% are worried about living costs and managing in the future.

Darren is just one of more than 53,000 unpaid carers in North Yorkshire, and his story is not uncommon.

Carer's UK says that while so many carers are living in poverty, on a whole are saving the economy in England and Wales an estimated £162 billion a year.

The impact on carers is not just financial with the charity's national survey showing that it also affects their health and wellbeing.

Carole is disabled and is cared for by her husband Darren Romanus. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Helen Walker, the CEO of Carer's UK, said: "We're finding that carers are in an extraordinarily difficult position with their finances and that's then having a knock-on effect with their mental health, with their wellbeing, explained

"They're cutting back on social interaction with their family and friends. That means that they're becoming more isolated."

The Government has said it is looking at a reform of the social care system.

The Government has said it is looking to reform the social care system. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In a statement, it said: "Our country would grind to a halt without the millions of carers who provide care and continuity of support for vulnerable people every day.

"We recognise the challenges they are facing and we are determined to provide unpaid carers with the support they deserve. We are working on long-term reform of the social care system to improve support for all."

However, things remain difficult for families like Darren's and the pressure is only likely to increase as winter approaches.

But, he said, giving up is not an option.

Speaking of caring for his wife and son, he said: "I love them. It doesn't matter how hard it gets or stressful it gets, they're my life. There's no question that I wouldn't do it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...