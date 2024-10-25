A community football club is trying to raise money for new fences after a car was burnt out on its junior pitch - leaving volunteers distraught.

Winlaton Community Football Club has been trying to repair the damage caused in time for matches this weekend.

Shaun Timney, from the club, said: "It’s not just the car, it’s what’s underneath, the damage and the chemicals on the grass underneath, I don’t know how we’re going to repair that.”

He added: "It's devastating, it's just so difficult. We've all been volunteers and working to get it sorted out. It makes it so time-consuming and difficult.

It is not the first time the club has been targeted by antisocial behaviour.

Volunteers have been trying to clear the pitch in time for matches this weekend. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Another car was burnt out in July last year, causing damage to an area near the changing rooms.

Land owned by the club, which aims to get children off the streets and into sport, has been subject to vandalism, fires, litter and flytipping in the last year.

People riding motorbikes have also caused damage to the ground.

Andy Nelson, Swalwell station manager, issued a warning to those set deliberate fires at what is traditionally the busiest time of the year for fire services.

He said: "Antisocial behaviour fires and incidents have a ripple effect. Ultimately if we're dealing with antisocial behaviour incidents then the resources and crews aren't available for risk to life incidents.

He added: "This is a busy time of the year for fire and rescue services up and down the country. My main message to members of the public is that actions have consequences so always think about what impact setting a deliberate fire will have.

"It's a ripple effect so it's not just the potential danger they put themselves in but the impact on the wider community and blue light responders."

