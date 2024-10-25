An inquest into the deaths of two teenagers who were killed in a motorbike crash in County Durham has heard the boy riding the bike was "significantly intoxicated".

Wayne Hodgson, 18, and Bobby Grimes, 13, died when their moped collided with a car in July.

An inquest into their deaths, which was held at Crook Coroner's Court on Friday 25 October, heard Mr Hodgson, had been severely intoxicated on drugs and was disqualified from driving at the time of the crash.

It happened on Middridge Road, near the Rushyford roundabout, shortly before noon on Friday 5 July.

The inquest heard both teenagers had been seen on CCTV and by witnesses looking over their shoulders in the minutes before the crash, as though they were watching out for something.

Their moped, which did not have an MOT, struck a car which was stationary on the road, causing it to wobble and fall onto the other carriageway. It was then hit by a car travelling in the opposite direction.

Wayne Hodgson and Bobby Grimes were captured on CCTV travelling towards Rushyford. Credit: Durham Police

Mr Hodgson died at the scene, while Bobby later died in hospital.

More than a dozen members of their families attended the hearing on Friday.

Following the crash, Mr Hodgson's family said in a statement: "Wayne, you have left a massive hole in our hearts and lives. You are going to be missed for forever and a day. We love you always, our baby Wayne.”

Bobby's family said: "Bobby was a greatly-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson.

“He was a cheeky boy who loved to say ‘wise man’. He will never be forgotten and missed forever”.

Coroner Jeremy Chipperfield returned a verdict of death by misadventure for Wayne Hodgson and one of accidental death for Bobby.

He told their families today he could not imagine how hard it was to listen to the evidence and thanked them for the composure they had shown.

