A road in Northumberland is closed after an HGV tanker overturned.

The tanker was travelling on the A697 near the New Moor House crossroads, when it overturned into a ditch.

Northumberland County Council said it spilled a "large quantity" of ethanol.

The tanker is being drained before it can be removed, a spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service added.

The A697 is closed between the New Moor House crossroads and the Bridge of Aln.

Diversions are in place.

