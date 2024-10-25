A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Newcastle.

The 17-year-old boy was in Jesmond Dene Road, near the Blue House roundabout, when he was struck by a red Mini Clubman car.

The incident happened at about 4:25pm on Friday 18 October.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Mini remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and have today (Friday) appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

Witnesses can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or by using the live chat function on the force website.

Anyone who is unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20241018-0779.

