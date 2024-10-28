An autistic gardener has been left devastated after the pumpkins he had been growing for a Halloween display were stolen.

Luke Bagnall had spent eight months growing the pumpkins at an allotment managed by the Smile For Life Children’s Charity in the Gosforth area of Newcastle as part of a work placement.

They were due to go on display at their nearby cafe for Halloween this year but they were dug up by intruders hours before they were due to be moved.

Paula Gascoigne, the charity's CEO told ITV Tyne Tees: "We are such a wonderful community in Gosforth so it’s a shock this happened.

"The team started this process in March, planted them, nurtured them, and watched the pumpkins grow from seed.

"We’re so proud of them and what they have achieved and grown. It’s a huge thing for our young people to see how they can give back to the community and what they bring back to the cafe.

"It’s disappointing, disrespectful and very cruel."

The pumpkins were dug up and stolen just before they were due to go on display. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

However, despite being upset by the incident, Luke has vowed to not let it stop him.

"For me, it was enjoyable to just grow them and do the thing and have someone to talk to," he said. "If everyone stopped doing everything cause someone messed it up then we would probably stop doing anything."

The Gosforth community has been determined to do its bit too with the charity inundated with offers to replace the stolen pumpkins.

“It is great that the community has rallied round us since the theft," added Paula. "It just goes to show how many thoughtful people there are out there.”

