An explosion in Newcastle which killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy, has been called the “most challenging” incident faced by firefighters in years.

Archie York and 35-year-old Jason Laws died in the blast in Violet Close, in Benwell, earlier this month, while dozens were forced to leave their homes.

As a probe continues to try and establish the cause of the explosion, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) chiefs paid tribute to the victims on Monday (28 October).

Lynsey McVay, the service’s assistant chief fire officer, described the incident as the “most challenging we have had in recent years”, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Speaking at a Fire Authority meeting at the organisation’s headquarters in Washington, she added that the Violet Close blast had been “managed really, really well” despite the loss of two lives and called it the biggest incident she had witnessed where firefighters “were not playing catchup”.

Fire crews were on the scene within five minutes following the explosion which happened in the early hours. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Ms McVay, who was on the scene of the explosion 35 minutes after it was reported in the early hours of 16 October, said: “It was a really emotive incident, emotions were really high throughout.

"That was predominantly because there were missing people and a missing child. The crews conducted themselves exceptionally well and it was managed exceptionally well, from my perspective.

“It was a challenging incident, the most challenging we have had in recent years because time was of the essence and we had to try and locate those that were missing.

“Sadly we found the young child who was there and then later in the day the adult male [who were both found dead at the scene].

"Investigations are ongoing as to the cause and that was not our concern, an explosion had happened and we were in the search and rescue phase.”

Sunderland councillor and Fire Authority chair Phil Tye praised the dedication of firefighters who tackled the blaze, while Newcastle City Council leader Karen Kilgour echoed the praise for the emergency services at the scene.

Peter Heath, TWFRS chief fire officer, said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the people we lost in that fire and their families.

"We have worked alongside our partners, Newcastle City Council in particular, to make sure we are offering what we can in terms of support while it was ongoing and in the days after.”

Six others were taken to hospital following the explosion, one of whom was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The explosion in Violet Close claimed two lives - Archie York and Jason Laws. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Meanwhile, a new hub has been set up to help families displaced by the explosion.

Those forced out of their homes as a result of the deadly blast are being invited to the nearby Cornerstone Community Centre to pick up clothes, furniture, toys, toiletries and other essential items donated by residents and businesses since the harrowing incident.

As Newcastle City Council bosses work to help families either return to their homes when it is safe to do so or move into alternative accommodation on a longer-term basis, affected households can now head to the Cornerstone site on Armstrong Road to pick out what items they need as they try to rebuild almost two weeks on from the traumatic explosion.

The donations will then be boxed up and delivered by volunteers and council staff working out of the West End hub.

Cornerstone Community Centre operations manager Amy Sturdy and project assistants Michael Taylor and Angela Charlton sort donations. Credit: Newcastle City Council

City council leader Karen Kilgour said: “The outpouring of love we have seen at this extremely traumatic time has been incredible. To see the community coming together in support of those who are grieving, those who are recovering and those who have been displaced is a credit to our city and I’d like to thank both local people and businesses for their kind and generous donations.

“The needs and welfare of those affected remain our absolute priority and, as we support people into new homes – on either a temporary or permanent basis – we are both providing essential items and working with community organisations to distribute the huge numbers of donations to those who need them.”

Amanda Sturdy, operations manager at the Cornerstone Community Centre, added: “The support from the local and wider North East community has been heartwarming and we want to thank everyone who has helped to support the residents of Violet Close.

“We have received amazing donations of clothing, toiletries and children’s books and toys and we are working tirelessly to sort them so we can get them into the right hands as quickly as possible.”

