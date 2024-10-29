A man who died following a crash in Newcastle has been described as the "kindest person you would meet."

Craig Andrew Russell, from Newcastle, died at the scene of the collision on Cradlewell Bypass in the early hours of Tuesday 22 October.

The 50-year-old pedestrian was struck by a blue and red Volvo articulated truck.

Paying tribute to him in a statement, his family said his death had left a "massive hole" in the hearts of those who loved them.

They said: "Craig, as everybody knows had his ups and downs in life, but he was always the kindest person you would meet, he would do anything for anyone and was always polite and extremely grateful.

“Craig couldn't pass you in the street without stopping, saying hello and asking how you were.

“Craig, around a year ago, got a dog. Craig loved that dog so much and was never without Bear Bear, people would notice the dog before Craig.

"Whenever Bear Bear got away, he was widely known he was Craig’s dog and was easily returned to him.

“Craig also loved his family so much, and was never shy to tell them how much he loved them or how he was feeling.

“Craig’s unexpected and sudden passing has left a massive hole in the hearts of those that loved him, that will never be filled. How does life go on without you?

“Mam Lillian, Dad Colin, Brother Aaron, sister Kelda, Nephew Robert and the rest of the family will forever miss you, sleep tight.

“Forever the blue-eyed boy, forever 50.”

The collision happened on the A1058 Coast Road, between the Corner House and Cradlewell, at about 1:15 am on 22 October.

For reasons yet to be established, it was reported that a Volvo articulated truck had collided with a pedestrian.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains on police bail while the investigation continues.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “All of our thoughts continue to be with Craig’s loved one at this incredibly difficult time, and we will support his family in any way we can.

“Our investigation to establish the events leading to this tragedy remains ongoing, and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist us to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the moments leading up to the incident which could assist our enquiries.

“Your information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could help us ascertain exactly what happened.”

Witnesses are asked to send a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the force website or go to www.northumbria.police.uk/ tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us- about-existing-case-report/.

Dashcam footage can also be uploaded via the Northumbria Police website.

The reference number is NP-20241022-0045.

