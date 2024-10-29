Banners from across the North East are on display as part of an exhibition marking 40 years since the miners' strike.

The hand-painted silk banners, which are paraded through the streets as part of Durham Miners' Gala each summer, will be displayed at Durham Cathedral until 7 November.

A total of 40 banners are on display as part of the Solidarity Forever: Banners of Durham Mining Community exhibition - one for each of the years since the strike.

Patricia Simmons, from the Durham Mining Communities Banner Groups Association, said: “We are encouraging the former mining communities and the younger generation to recognise the importance that these vibrant and colourful banners have in the history of Durham and the stories they portray.

"The group's aim is to restore the many original banners or to replace with new banners in order to celebrate the lives of miners both past and present who despite overcoming many adversities formed the thriving communities we have today.

A total of 40 of the hand-painted silk banners are on display in Durham Cathedral. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The banners take centre stage at the Durham Miners' Gala - known as the Big Meeting - which takes place on the second Saturday in July and first took place in 1871.

Ms Simmons added: "Throughout the country the Durham Miners' Gala is one of the finest displays of these beautiful storytelling banners that form part of our heritage.

"To be able to have this exhibition in the historical grandeur of Durham Cathedral demonstrates how committed we are in continuing to celebrate the past but looking to the future.”

Revd Canon Michael Hampel, Durham Cathedral's Vice-Dean and Precentor, said: "The mines have gone but the people survive and so do their banners - the banners are standing as emblems of our heritage but also are saying our communities are still alive.

"Durham Cathedral is a platform of reflection for the mining communities of County Durham.

"It's something that stands strong, people see it from a distance, it gives them a sense of continuity and a sense of hope - so when the going is tough you can to a place like Durham Cathedral for that continuity."

He added: "There have been some very significant moments when church leaders have got miners together with pit owners or union leaders and said listen ‘you need to talk to each other, you’ve got to sort out these problems you’ve got’

"Bishop David Jenkins, who was the Bishop of Durham at the height of the miners' strike, said exactly that, he said ‘compromise isn't a dirty word, it's about getting together and working out how to move forward together.’"

