Rachel Bullock has been finding out how an 800 metre long structure in the River Tyne could benefit businesses and wildlife

A groundbreaking project to deal with the legacy of mining dating back to the Romans could be set to go ahead.

The contamination in the River Tyne may have been there for centuries, but it remains a problem for modern industry.

Metals that Roman miners dumped into the river remain buried deep within its sediment. Severe storms can cause it to shift, causing serious issues.

The harmful material cannot be fully dredged and can drift downstream to hinder the operation of businesses along the river.

A new project will see an 800 metre long structure put in the water to prevent the legacy metals from flowing downstream.

It has been specially designed for the River Tyne and its unique legacy contamination.

Resembling a giant curve, it will intercept sediment east of Newcastle city centre, at Bill Point. It will be made up of rocks close to the riverbank.

The contaminated sediment will then be lifted and safely removed, rather than dumped out at sea.

Planning permission is still being sought but if passed, construction should begin in early 2026.

Andrew Rollo, an advisor from Newcastle City Council, said: "Businesses on the Tyne support up to 4,000 jobs so the project is really key to protect that and ensure those businesses can operate effectively. We believe it's the first of its kind in the UK.

"It will mimic the rock foreshore so in terms of visual impact it will be quite low. It's going to be about 800 metres in length and at its widest will be 100 metres in width."

It is hoped the structure could also benefit wildlife in the area, and on the coast.

Mr Rollo added: "It will create an inter-tidal habitat for wading birds, for otters and will generally support the coastal habitat. The inter-tidal habitat is a really scarce resource on the Tyne and it's of national importance."

