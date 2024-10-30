A North East MP who voted in favour of cuts to the Winter Fuel Payment has resigned from her role with a charity helping older people.

Liz Twist, the Labour MP for Blaydon and Consett, stood down as chair of Age UK Gateshead on Tuesday evening over questions about her decision to vote with the government to cut payments to all but the poorest pensioners.

In a statement explaining her decision, Ms Twist said: "I have done this [resigned] because of the consistent pressure being placed on the charity by a number of people.

"Age UK Gateshead is an amazing charity which does a huge amount of good work right across the borough of Gateshead and I have been proud to support the charity over many years in its work in practical ways as well as its Chair. It is important to all of us that their work is able to continue."

Cutting Winter Fuel Payments was one of the first - and most controversial - decisions by Sir Keir Starmer since becoming prime minister. Credit: PA Images

She added: "This is not a decision that I wanted to make, but it is necessary so that their work can carry on," and said "a minority of people" had chosen to "bring their views around political decisions into a charitable setting."

The Labour government voted last month to halt payments of up to £300 helping pensioners with the cost of heating their homes this winter. Only those on certain means tested benefits will now be eligible.

Around 10 million pensioners are set to miss out on the one-off payment, with the government facing strong criticism from many over the decision.

It argues it has had to make difficult choices as it faces a "black hole" of around £22 billion in public finances left by the previous Conservative administration - something almost certain to feature heavily in Wednesday's Budget.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will lay out her first Autumn Statement following Labour's return to power earlier this year.

In an earlier statement on social media, defending her record as an MP, Ms Twist said: "Throughout my time as an MP, I have worked hard to ensure that older people and pensioners, particularly those who are more vulnerable, receive the best care and support possible, from holding pension credit sign up events, to debates in Parliament, it has been a key goal of mine that I have brought to my work."

There are fears about how many pensioners will manage over the coming winter. Credit: PA Images

Responding to the vote cutting Winter Fuel Payment in September, Age UK said it was "deeply disappointed, but not surprised" by the decision.

In a statement on its website reacting to the decision, the charity added: "We would like to thank all those in every party who voted against the policy or abstained."

Asked for comment following Ms Twist's resignation, Age UK Gateshead said it had nothing further to add to the MP's statement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...