A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an incident in Ashington in Northumberland.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s are in hospital after suffering injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article. Shortly before 7am on Friday morning, emergency services were called to Alexandra Road after reports of a disturbance at a house.Their condition is said to be stable.

