"If he couldn't have her, then nobody could."

Those were words Holly Newton's mother claims her ex-boyfriend Logan MacPhail told her daughter.

At around 5pm on 27 January 2023, schoolgirl Holly came face to face with MacPhail while waiting outside a pizza shop for a friend.

The 15-year-old and MacPhail, then 16, exchanged words briefly before heading down a nearby alleyway where he stabbed her in a frenzied attack which lasted one minute and left her with 36 injuries.

Holly was rushed to hospital where she died in the emergency room. MacPhail was taken into custody.

During his arrest, MacPhail did not appear to care. In new footage released by Northumbria Police, he coolly tells the officer his victim's name and suggests what happened was Holly's fault.

"She's been too horrible to me," he is heard saying, then refuses to give his date of birth.

MacPhail would go on to claim he only meant to hurt himself, something a jury failed to accept at trial.

Nearly 20 months on from Holly's death, on Friday 1 November, MacPhail was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years for her murder.

This is what happened.

27 January 2023 - The day of Holly's murder

MacPhail did not meet Holly in Hexham by accident.

Starting more than 30 miles away in Gateshead, the former Army cadet carried out a covert operation of his own to find, follow and confront his former girlfriend.

The pair had met as cadets when she was around 13 and had an on-and-off 18-month relationship. They had stayed at each other's homes, and he had been away with her family.

Holly Newton met Logan MacPhail at Army cadets when she was around 13 years old. Credit: Family handout

After a long arc of what Holly's family claim was coercive control and domestic abuse over her, they convinced her to end the relationship for good.

But MacPhail, "obsessed" with his ex-girlfriend, could not let it go.

Carrying the murder weapon in his school backpack, the teenager calmly caught two busses to the Northumberland market town where Holly went to school.

After arriving, his behaviour appeared to turn sinister.

The school-age teen was caught on CCTV putting on a face mask and a black cap before tracking Holly down and following her and her friends for almost an hour. (Credit: Northumbria Police)

Dressed all in black, cameras captured him in various locations, all the while keeping his distance. At one point, MacPhail is even overheard lying about his whereabouts during a phone call.

Earlier that day, at 8am, even Holly raised the alarm. She sent a series of messages to a friend. They read:

"Apparently Logan is gonna meet me outside of school."

"So he's basically stalking me at this point."

"He's gonna follow me until I talk to him."

Holly's worried mother, Micala Trussler, phoned the police who agreed to meet the family after class. But Holly wanted to go into town that night with friends.

She pleaded with her mother, saying MacPhail was "ruining" everything for her, so the meeting was put off til later that night.

Holly left school that afternoon for what would turn out to be the last time.

Finally alone, Holly was approached outside pizza shop by MacPhail, who had his face covered. Minutes later, he lured her into an alleyway and launched his attack.

Footage released by Northumbria Police shows Logan MacPhail talking to Holly Newton moments before he killed her

26 January 2023 - The night before

MacPhail's stark and determined attempts to get to his ex had actually started the night before her murder.

This time, MacPhail caught a bus to travel the more than 40 miles to Holly's hometown of Haltwhistle from Gateshead, where he was a pupil at a special needs school.

Arriving at around 8pm in the quiet neighbourhood, he sat on swings at a park near her home and began sending messages to friends and family of Holly's, saying he wanted to get his PlayStation back.

He asked one friend if she could help him trick Holly into seeing him, before turning attention to her house.

Miles from home and in the middle of a cold January night, MacPhail was so intent on scheming his way into Holly's home that he messaged her sibling to leave a window open for him.

The request was refused in a move Holly's mum believes could have saved the lives of other members of her family.

MacPhail's concerned mother had phoned the police to say her son had gone missing and he was then taken home by officers at 1am.

Micala Trussler said she believes there could have been "more than one murder" if MacPhail had got into her family home on the eve of her daughter's death

Pattern of controlling behaviour

Holly's mother Micala Trussler says her daughter was subjected to controlling behaviour by MacPhail, and has since called for a change in the law to classify her daughter's murder as domestic violence.

"He didn't want her to go out with her friends," she said. "He needed to know where she was all the time. Even if she was just at home he needed to know what she was doing."

Concerned for her daughter, Mrs Trussler changed Holly's social media passwords and formed the idea he had become obsessed with her.

"For a long time he was obsessed with her, but I don't think we quite knew how obsessed until his behaviour changed," she continued.

"He definitely felt if he couldn't have her then nobody could. He'd said that to her at one point cause she'd told me...but what we didn't know is he meant it."

Micala Trussler describes the controlling nature of Logan MacPhail during and after his relationship with her daughter in and interview with the BBC

Arrest, trial and conviction

In the aftermath of the attack, MacPhail was detained. The reaction from the killer was cold.

Detective Sergeant Darren Davies, of Northumbria Police, said: "He just asked 'is she dead?'. That was his response to being charged for murder on the Sunday afternoon. It was mainly about him."

MacPhail claimed he never planned to attack her, but wanted to use the knife to kill himself.

He has autism and a low IQ and his defence team made applications for him not to stand trial on the basis that he could not understand the legal process but, after several hearings, he was deemed well enough.

His pattern of prolonged, carefully thought out behaviour was what would convince prosecutors he should face a jury.

Logan MacPhail had gone to great lengths to get to Holly the night before her murder. Credit: Northumbria Police

Lindsey Colling, from the CPS, told ITV Tyne Tees: "When Holly and her friends were walking round Hexham, the defendant was following them for around 45 minutes but was careful to hide his whereabouts.

"I think it was just clear to us that he did actually have the capacity to form the relevant level of intent."

During a trial this summer, David Brooke KC, prosecuting, said MacPhail deliberately went to Hexham that day, followed Holly around the town centre and was “deeply unhappy” that their 18-month relationship was over.

The prosecution said MacPhail was “jealous” that she was with a new boy.

MacPhail denied murder but admitted manslaughter, claiming he blacked out.

He was convicted of murder and also the wounding with intent of a boy who bravely tried to save her.

At Newcastle Crown Court, MacPhail was detained for life with a minimum term of 17 years in prison.

