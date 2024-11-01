Farm owner 'devastated' after blaze kills livestock and destroys outbuildings

A farm owner in Guisborough has been left "devastated" after a fire swept through his farm which killed a substantial number of livestock and destroyed barns.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the scene at Margrove Park in Guisborough at 4:49am on Friday 1 November.

Crews were sent from Coulby Newham, Guisborough, Redcar, Saltburn, and Skelton including on-call crews who worked to bring the fire under control and protect the surrounding areas.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Margrove Park in Guisborough at 4:49am to help maintain the blaze. Credit: Cleveland Fire Brigade

Despite their best efforts, the blaze resulted in the loss of a substantial number of livestock, around 600 bales of hay, two barn sheds and equipment including a tractor and digger.

In a statement Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "The owner has been left devastated by the loss, and we extend our thoughts and sympathies to them during this difficult time.

"Crews scaled back the incident at around 06:00 this morning but remain on protective standby to ensure the area remains safe and provide support to the owner. As always, an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of this incident."

