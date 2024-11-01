A man has been arrested following a burglary at the County Durham home of England cricketer Ben Stokes.

An investigation was launched following the break-in at the England test captain's home on 17 October when high-value items were taken.

A 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested overnight on suspicion of burglary and has been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Mr Stokes said in a post online that his family did not come to "any physical harm" in the incident but that several "irreplaceable and sentimental" items were taken.

