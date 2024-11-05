A mum whose son was murdered has said she was kicked and punched by a group of people as she sat by his grave.

Zoey McGill says she was attacked while visiting her son Jack Woodley's grave.

Jack, from Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, was 18 when he was stabbed and killed by a group of males aged between 15 and 18 while at the Houghton Feast in Houghton-le-Spring in October 2021.

Ten teenagers were convicted of murdering Jack following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in June 2022, and were handed life sentences two months later.

Three years on, Ms McGill still goes to sit at Jack's final resting places most nights, lighting candles and tending to his grave.

On Halloween, she had taken pumpkins carved by her sons Jayden and Jenson to decorate the grave. However, she said her peace was disturbed when "two cars full of people" arrived and surrounded her.

Ms McGill, who described the incident as "sickening", told the Chronicle: "I was approached by one of the group, and shortly after all of them jumped on me. When they were kicking me on the floor, all that went through my head is what happened to Jack.

"I thought they were going to kill me in the same way my son died, right by his grave."

Jack Woodley was stabbed and killed while attending the Houghton Feast in October 2021. Credit: Family

She added: "It's affected me more mentally than it has physically. I just can't understand why they did what they did at a boy's grave."

She spent Friday in hospital and suffered muscle damage and bruising to her head, neck and torso.

She added: "I spend a lot of time up there, I spend a lot of money on his grave. The kids did his grave up for the three year anniversary, and the lights were all cut up.

"It's sickening really, it's that pack mentality that needs to be addressed. These people wouldn't do this alone, but they'll do it together, the same as they did to Jack that night.

"Jack's murderers killed him in exactly the same way and it's that pack mentality that the law needs to start stamping down on. I just don't think there's enough sentences passed for this kind of behaviour."

Durham Constabulary confirmed that the force had launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police are investigating an assault which took place at West Cemetery, in School Aycliffe, last Thursday evening (October 31). A woman is believed to have been assaulted by a number of people while visiting the cemetery.

"Thankfully, she is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."

