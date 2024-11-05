A former sub-post mistress who gave her savings to the Post Office and borrowed money to make up for shortfalls created by the Horizon IT system has died without receiving compensation.

Carol Riddell, who ran the post office in East Boldon, near Sunderland, with her husband Alan, had told him she was afraid she would die before the matter was resolved.

She is one of a growing number of former sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses to die amid delays to the compensation.

On Tuesday (5 November) a panel of MPs heard from those at the centre of the Post Office Horizon scandal as to why it has taken so long for some of the victims to receive compensation.

Speaking of his late wife, Alan Riddell told ITV Tyne Tees: "She said 'I'll be dead before this is sorted' and it's come to fruition. It's hard that she's never going to see her redress. She'll never see the grandkids grow up. It's terrible what they've done, not just to us but all post masters."

Carol and Alan Riddell were both suspended by the Post Office over apparent issues arising from their East Boldon shop. Credit: Family

He added: "They're hoping everyone is going to be dead before they have to give us money. They offer a paltry amount and they know you're going to say no. It's just going to go on and on and on. Nothing changes."

Mrs Riddell took over the post office in 1992 but things started going wrong after the Horizon IT system was introduced in 1999.

Prior to her death, she gave a statement to the Horizon inquiry saying she had been threatened with prosecution several times over repeated shortfalls - leading to stress and anxiety.

Mr Riddell, who took over the post office in 2000, was eventually suspended from his position and had to attend a disciplinary hearing over the issue.

The couple had to pay significant sums back to the Post Office, causing them severe financial hardship.

Today a committee of MPs has been looking into the compensation delays.

Mr Riddell said: "When we complained to them they turned around and said we were the only one. They said that all the time.

"They said we had to put the money in. We scrimped and saved. Every month we had to put money in with no explanation as to where it had gone. The Post Office had all the stuff, it was horrendous.

"It got to the stage where Carol was so fed up she closed the shop for a week and was still no further. She was suspended and I took over. I was suspended. Carol had to go down for meetings. It was just horrendous. We said we had to get out or we're going to be dead.

"Carol was mortified when they said they were going to prosecute. You were a criminal according to them, you were guilty before you were proven innocent."

Jean Smith, who was a friend of Mrs Riddell's, told ITV Tyne Tees: "I can still remember the day they moved. She was so excited about it and to think that dream was turned upside down and became a nightmare is just so hard."

A friend of more than 40 years, Jean stepped in to help when the stress was too much.

"Carol was the kindest, loveliest lady and for her to feel so much anger, and the word never used - hate - towards the Post Office was hard," she continued. "It absolutely broke her."

Alan Bates, who has been giving evidence today at a Business and Trade Committee hearing on the Horizon scandal, told ITV News a growing number of people are dying while awaiting compensation. He also said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had ignored two letters regarding ongoing delays to compensation.

Also giving evidence to the panel of MPs, who are looking into the compensation delays, was Jill Donnison.

Her late mother Janet ran a post office in Horden. She has applied for compensation through the Horizon Shortfall Scheme, something she described as "not very user friendly".

There are four schemes people can apply for redress through, two of which the Post Office is directly involved with, including the Horizon Shortfall Scheme.

Jill Donnison gave evidence to the committee of MPs today, alongside Alan Bates.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We strongly encourage eligible former and current postmasters to come forward and claim redress. Post Office is committed to doing all it can to ensure that all victims of the scandal receive the financial redress they deserve and to providing this as quickly as possible.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the immeasurable suffering postmasters have endured and understand their frustration after years of inaction and delay. But this Government is working tirelessly to provide full, fair and swift redress.

“The amount of redress paid has nearly doubled under this government with more claims being resolved quickly; £438m has now been paid to 3,100 claimants.

“This government has – in its first four months - resolved more than twice the number of claims that were resolved in the four months before the election.

“The Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Post Office Minister Gareth Thomas are engaging with and will continue to engage with postmasters to ensure they get the redress they rightfully deserve.”

