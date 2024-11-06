Play Brightcove video

Rachel Bullock travelled to Paderborn to see an exhibition marking Katrice Lee's disappearance

The family of a girl who has been missing for over four decades has praised the "tremendous" support of people living in the German city where she disappeared.

Katrice Lee vanished on her second birthday from a British army base in Paderborn where her father Richard Lee was stationed in November 1981.

Her disappearance remains one of the longest unresolved cases in the history of the Royal Military Police.

An exhibition into her disappearance has opened in Paderborn to coincide with what would have been her 45th birthday and has gathered the support of local residents.

Paderborn resident Martin Lüsekamp helped to set up the exhibition. Credit: ITV News

"The story of Katrice means a lot to me," explained Martin Lüsekamp, a Paderborn resident who helped set up the exhibition with his son. "I lived where the family lived.

"I wanted to help in a way and I find the exhibition great for children as it raises awareness about being wary and careful around strangers.

"It has been put together really well."

The city's support has made a huge difference to Katrice's family as they search for answers about what happened to her. They have returned to Paderborn to see the exhibition first hand.

"To have support in particular from the town where she went missing is tremendous," Richard Lee said. "You can't put it into words.

"It makes your fight for justice feel that much smoother. I think they are after the same thing my family is which is the beginning of the end and we get the result we would so dearly love."

Katrice Lee's family have returned to Paderborn to see the exhibition into her disappearance. Credit: ITV News

"The support we have had over the years has been so incredible," Katrice's sister Natasha Walker added. "We have got people that have basically given up their life. Not just for me, not just for my mum, not just for my dad but for Katrice.

"From the grassroots level, from the people who remember the day Katrice went missing who have messaged us. Even now, from the reports that have been done for the exhibition, I'm getting lovely messages of support again.

"More people are joining the search for Katrice Lee page and obviously going forward what that will mean is their children will know about Katrice and their children will know about Katrice."

Katrice went missing while she was in the British Army supermarket on the base. It has since closed down, becoming an art gallery where the exhibition into her disappearance now resides.

The exhibition runs until 28 November, the day that Katrice would have turned 45. It is hoped it will help to inspire memories and finally uncover what happened to her.

