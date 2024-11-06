A man who killed his partner after inflicting over 100 injuries on her has been given a life sentence for murder.

Stephen Todd left "tiny" Melissa Eastick, who was frail and vulnerable, with around 123 bruises, cuts, fractures and cigarette burns, which were caused during repeated assaults at his home.

Newcastle Crown Court heard 36-year-old Melissa had suffered a brain injury which would have left her unconscious for "some days" before her death.

He finally called 999 at around 7am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, claiming he had found Melissa unresponsive inside his address on Stockton Terrace in Grangetown.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melissa Eastick died after being repeatedly assaulted by Stephen Todd. Credit: Northumbria Police

Todd was arrested and later charged with murder which he initially denied. He went on trial at Newcastle Crown Court but pleaded guilty to murder on the third day.

Todd, of Buttermere Street, Sunderland, appeared before the same court on Wednesday 6 November where he was handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of 21 years and four months in prison.

In a victim impact statement from Melissa’s family, they spoke of their pain of losing “a sister, a mother, an aunty and a much-loved member” of their family.

Her family said when Melissa started a relationship with Todd, they felt like they “had lost her” and struggled to make contact or know where she was.

Despite this, Melissa had been spotted in July last year while Todd was in prison for assaulting her, with her family saying, “she seemed happy.” A few months later they were all left “shocked and devastated” after finding out from police that Melissa had likely been murdered.

They said: “We felt so sorry for her having a bad start to her life – and that it continued throughout her life.

“As a family we have tried our best, to tell her we love her and try and get her back on track, but she’d always find her way back to Todd.

“We are now traumatised by this and wish we’d done more. Melissa was a much-loved member of the family who was taken too soon.”

Todd was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: NCJ Media

Northumbria Police have urged anyone in a similar position to Miss Eastick to come forward, vowing to put the perpetrators before the court.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Melissa’s loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“While nothing can bring Melissa back, I do hope the sentencing handed down today brings her family some sense of closure knowing that Todd is behind bars for a significant period.

“Domestic abuse, no matter the form it takes, is completely unacceptable and we are committed to putting perpetrators before the courts.

“If any part of this case sounds familiar, to you or someone you know, we would urge you to seek support at the earliest opportunity.”

