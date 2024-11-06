Six Labour councillors on Newcastle City Council, including its former leader, have switched to become Independents.

Nick Kemp, who stepped down from the leadership role in September after being accused of bullying, and five others from the East End of the city have switched their allegiance and now appear on the council website as Independents.

Labour, which runs the council, now has 39 out of 78 seats – meaning it has lost overall control of the local authority.

Mr Kemp has been approached for comment.

A party source said the councillors who have switched were elected as Labour candidates.

“They should have the courage of their convictions, call by-elections and contest them as independents,” the source said.

Former North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll predicted more Labour councillors will resign.

On X, he wrote: “Labour have just lost control of Newcastle City Council, with 6 councillors resigning and becoming independents.

“I expect more will follow.

“I’ll be supporting a progressive alliance in the next elections.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...