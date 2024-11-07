Play Brightcove video

In an exclusive TV interview with ITV Tyne Tees, the father of Kimberley Hall told Gregg Easteal his daughter was innocent and he would fight to bring her home

The father of a beautician facing up to 60 years in prison for allegedly smuggling £3.5 million worth of cocaine through the United States says she is guilty only of "stupidity and naivety".

John Hall's daughter Kim, from Middlesbrough, was arrested after being caught with two suitcases loaded with cocaine at an airport in Chicago in August.

The 28-year-old is charged with the manufacture or delivery of cocaine, which can be categorised as a Class X Felony in Illinois, depending on the amount of drugs involved. It can carry a jail sentence of up to 60 years.

Facing the cameras for the first time, Mr Hall insisted his daughter was forced to carry the drugs by men she met on holiday who offered her a free trip to Mexico.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "She was told it was money what she would be taking back to the UK. She was also told that if she didn't there would be serious implications to herself and her family. And she still maintains that's the truth."

Kim Hall was arrested after being stopped in an airport in Chicago in August. Credit: Cook County Sherrif's office

Mr Hall said if Kim was not his daughter, he would probably be of the opinion that she must have known what she was doing.

Asked what she is guilty of, he said: "Stupidity, naivety and just not being aware of what can happen when you do agree to these type of things.

"These people, they'll do anything to complete the task what they've been given. She's just been stupid and she's paying the price."

The devastated dad said he was stunned when he received a call out of the blue informing him his daughter had been arrested overseas on some of the most serious charges imaginable.

"I thought it was a joke," he continued. "And when I looked further into it and I found out it was the truth, I just couldn't believe it.

"For somebody who's never been in trouble for the whole of her life, to be accused of being involved in something like that, I couldn't believe it. I still can't. And what's more to the point, I don't believe it."

John Hall has vowed to do anything to get his daughter Kim home. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Hall is now pleading for Kimberley to be allowed home.

After her arrest, the family say her mental health collapsed. Mr Hall claims she has since been diagnosed with bipolar, denied access to medication, spent periods in solitary confinement, and has had no visit or support from the UK Foreign Office.

"Nobody's ever been to see her," he added. "I've been on the phone - told them about the hematoma on her leg. She needs medical treatment for that. She's had toothache for three months.

"Because she was denied access to the US, nobody will treat her because she hasn't got ID, she can't get a social security number, she's just left.

"As far as I'm concerned, the same as anybody, she's innocent until proven guilty so she's got to be entitled to this help from the British government."

John Hall says his daughter was guilty of nothing than 'stupidity and naivety'. Credit: Family

Kim's is currently out on bail but has to wear an electronic tag as she awaits her next court appearance due to take place next week.

She has been warned that the legal process may last up to a year before she is either cleared or found guilty.In the meantime, Mr Hall has vowed to fight "with everything I've got" to get his daughter home to Teesside.

"Because I know she's innocent, I'm not bothered what it costs," he continued. "I'll get her back home."The Foreign Office has reiterated its earlier statement saying “We are supporting a British woman detained in the US and are in touch with the local authorities.”

