Uncertainty is hanging over Nissan's UK workforce after the company announced it will cut 9,000 jobs across the globe in a bid to "stabilise" the business.

The car manufacturer, which has its biggest British base in Sunderland, unveiled plans to reduce costs which include cutting global production by 20% and reducing its staff.

In its report for the first-half results for the fiscal year, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said the move did not signal a "shrinking" of the company.

He said: “These turnaround measures do not imply that the company is shrinking.

"Nissan will restructure its business to become leaner and more resilient, while also reorganizing management to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the business environment.

"We aim to enhance the competitiveness of our products, which are fundamental to our success and set Nissan back on a path of growth.

"As a cohesive team, we are dedicated to working together to ensure the successful implementation of our plans.”

The Nissan president said he would also voluntarily forfeit 50% of his monthly compensation starting in November 2024 while other executive committee members will voluntarily take a pay reduction accordingly.

