The sister of a woman murdered by her boyfriend in Sunderland has urged anyone suffering with domestic violence to speak out before it is too late.

Melissa Eastick was murdered by her partner Stephen Todd - who was already serving a suspended sentence for attacking her.

The 36-year-old mother was described in court as "tiny" and vulnerable - and those in court heard how she was left with over 100 injuries from Todd, who was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years before he is eligible for parole.

Sam Turnbull, Melissa's sister, told ITV Tyne Tees that she wants anyone suffering with domestic violence to "speak out and seek help - before it's too late for them".

Stephen Todd had beaten Melissa over a series of days, leaving her with over 100 injuries. Credit: Northumbria Police

As part of Todd's suspended sentence for attacking Melissa, he was ordered to complete a 'building better relationships' course.

He attended part of this course while Melissa lay dying in his home at the hands of his abuse.

Ms Turnbull told how the first time the family heard Todd had attended the course as Melissa was dying was in court.

She said the course had "not worked" and that for some who attend the courses it "just goes over their heads."

"I have heard he has done this previous partners, Melissa isn’t the first," Ms Turnbull said. "I don’t think he should have been released the first time around."

The extent of Melissa's injuries have deeply upset her family.

A jury at Newcastle Crown Court was told how she suffered 123 bruises and cuts, as well as multiple fractures, six cigarette burns which were likely inflicted as she was dying.

Todd had attacked her over a number of days, and the 36-year-old mother had also sustained a brain injury, which would have left her unconscious for "some days" before she died.

Sam Turnbull wants victims of domestic violence to come forward about what is happening and get help. Credit: Handout

"It's affected a lot of the family, the description of her injuries," Ms Turnbull told ITV Tyne Tees.

She said the court process had been "long and draining" as the family searched for answers.

"He had no remorse, he wasn’t bothered. He looked over a couple of times at us in court.

"He’s disgusting, absolutely disgusting," she said.

Todd, 41, of Buttermere Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to murder on the basis there was no intention to kill.

He has nine previous conviction and four cautions - but just one of those is in relation to Melissa.

Mrs Justice Lambert sentenced him to life behind bars on Wednesday 6 November.

The judge said Todd inflicted mental and physical suffering on Melissa before her death and added: "For the last 24 hours of her life, at least, she was profoundly unconscious because of the brain injury, but medical evidence as a whole shows your violence was repeated and brutal.

"You accept you battered her repeatedly. She was a petite and fragile woman and would have been in no physical condition to protect herself.

"It must have been a terrifying and immensely painful experience for Melissa."

