Where to get help if you are suffering with domestic abuse

If you are a victim of domestic abuse in the North East or the wider UK, there are a number of ways you can get help - including making a silent 999 phone call.

Immediate danger help

Anyone who is in immediate risk of being harmed is advised to call 999.

If they are unable to speak, the 'Silent Solution system' enables a 999 mobile caller who is too scared to make a noise, or speak, when prompted by the call handler, to press 55 to inform police they are in a genuine emergency.

Whilst the police will not be able to track your mobile phone's location by pressing 55 during the phone call, it will let the phone operator know that this is not a hoax call and you will be put through to the police.

Domestic abuse helpline

You can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

A female adviser will listen to you in confidence, and support you in making decisions about the future. The adviser can also help you find a refuge place or other specialist services.

Help for women from minority backgrounds

The Angelou Centre in Newcastle upon Tyne can help arrange refuge accommodation.

They specifically offer help to black women and women from minority backgrounds. The centre can also provide language assistance and support.

They can be called for advice and support on: 0191 226 0394

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...