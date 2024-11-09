Update on arrests made in connection to fatal Benwell house explosion

Northumbria Police has issued an update on three arrests made in connection with an explosion on a residential street in Newcastle that killed two people.

An investigation has been ongoing since the incident in Violet Close in Benwell in the early hours of Wednesday 16 October.

The blast killed seven-year-old Archie York and 35-year-old Jason Laws.

On Wednesday, three men – two in their 30s and one in his 50s – were arrested.

Each was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...