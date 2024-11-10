Play Brightcove video

Events have been taking place to mark Armistice Day across the North East and the Royal British Legion's fundraisers have been out and about collecting donations to support our Armed Forces.

In County Durham, Vera Parnaby has been a committed collector for the charity for eight decades, making her the longest serving poppy-seller.

Known locally as 'Mrs Poppy', she has raised well in excess of £1 million for the Poppy Appeal during her years of dedication to the Armed Forces community.

Vera started collecting when she was just six years old, accompanying her mother after losing her father during his service in the Second World War.

She said: "All those years ago, we were just helping mum go round the doors because in those days it was mostly round the doors, and it's graduated from there to what it is today. It's enormous today."

In 2020, Vera’s volunteering was recognised by the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson when she was presented with a Points of Light award.

Then in 2021, she was one of ten poppy-sellers invited to Clarence House to meet the then Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall for the official launch of the centenary Poppy Appeal.

Vera met the then Prince Charles in 2021. Credit: PA Images

Lisa Tempest-Hall, Poppy Appeal Manager for the North East, said: "If I had to sum up Vera in one word it would be 'legend'. She epitomises everything that the Royal British Legion stands for. She's so loved by the community, by the Poppy Appeal organisers, everybody has a huge amount of respect for Vera."

At the age of 85, she's determined to continue in her role heading up volunteers in Consett.

Stuart Maltby served in the forces and is one of Vera's volunteers. He said: "She knows everything she wants. She knows how to do it and we have to do what we're told. Yeah, we're just novices."

