The region falls silent in respect of the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

The North East fell silent in respect to those who fought for their country during Remembrance Sunday services this morning (Sunday 10 November).War veterans and members of the public gathered in towns and cities to observe the two minute's silence at 11am.A military parade in Sunderland ended at the war memorial on Burdon Road where service personnel joined the city's mayor Allison Chisnall to lay wreaths in memory of the servicemen and women.The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Household Mounted Cavalry and The Rifles were among the regiments taking part.Two field guns were fired by the 4th Regiment from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence.

The military parade ended at the memorial on Burdon Road. Credit: North News Pictures

Cllr Chisnall said: "Remembrance Sunday has always been an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country."It's always really moving to see so many people coming together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf."

Commemorations will continue on Monday (11 November) across the region for Armistice Day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...