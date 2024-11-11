A schoolgirl who was struck by a paraglider while enjoying a meal with family in Turkey is set to undergo back and jaw surgery costing £45,000.

Lily Nichol, of Chester-le-Street, was with her mum and sister on the last day of their holiday in Oludeniz when she was "wiped clean out" and left with serious injuries.

Mum Lyndsey Logan said her daughter's spine was broken in four places and required surgery which would cost the family, who did not have insurance, £45,000.

The teenager also suffered a broken jaw and injuries to her tongue, teeth and eye in the freak incident on Friday 8 November.

Writing on a fundraising page, Lyndsey initially said: "We decided to go out for a nice family meal before we were due to be picked up at 7.30 for our flight back to Newcastle.

"On this day at around 1pm as we were eating our food a tragic accident occurred involving my daughter Lily age 15. She was wiped clean out by a man paragliding which has left her with serious injuries."

Lily, her sister Meggan and mother Lyndsey had been on holiday in Oludeniz for a week. Credit: Family

She continued: "Our lives have been ripped apart. Our little girl's lying in Turkey and we can’t afford to pay for her operation.

"I'm begging for help - our family is doing our best to get the funds together. It’s really impossible. Lily is in a really bad way."

The family set up a fundraising page in the wake of the incident which has now reached more than £35,000. Meanwhile, a fundraising event is being held in the North East this week.

Lyndsey posted on Facebook at the weekend to thank those "from the bottom of my heart" who had donated.

However, she said the family were now facing a bigger bill to bring her daughter home.

