A campaign group fighting for the future of Monkseaton High School has voiced its “disappointment” over North Tyneside Council’s plan to move ahead to a closure consultation.

The Monkseaton High Action Group, set up in September following an initial public consultation on the future of the school, has criticised the decision to move the school a step closer to permanent closure by August 2026.

Last Wednesday, North Tyneside Council published a report on the school stating that closing Monkseaton High was “necessary” and that no viable alternatives had been found.

This is despite a previous six-week consultation, ending on 30 October, which saw over 900 online submissions on the future of the school.

According to the local authority, Monkseaton High School is suffering from a 50% capacity rate, low birth rates, and lack of parental preference. In addition, it is predicted the school’s financial deficit will climb to £7m by 2026.

Now, the local authority intends to launch a secondary consultation which will focus on the closure of the school.

If the decision to move to the second consultation is not “called in” for further scrutiny by councillors it is due to start on Friday, 15 November.

A statement from the Monkseaton High Action Group said: “We are extremely disappointed with the decision made by North Tyneside Council to move to statutory consultation on the proposed closure of Monkseaton High School.”

It continued: “The letter from Julie Firth received by parents of children at Monkseaton states ‘careful and considered analysis’ of the consultation submissions, and the community has been told that each suggestion was considered in full before being disregarded.

"We find it hard to believe that 900 submissions could have been carefully analysed in 5.5 working days between the closing of the consultation and this announcement.

“We continue to be extremely frustrated that the council could expect a viable alternative proposal from the community when no detailed analysis or background on avenues already explored was forthcoming from them.”

The statement goes on to say: “We are also extraordinarily concerned about the educational future for students currently at Monkseaton High and those who were preparing to attend.

"There is a clear absence from the Council’s communications of a holistic plan for education in the borough and the council’s messaging on this is confusing and contradictory.”

It is predicted that the school’s financial deficit will climb to £7m by 2026. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The statement concludes by saying: “All of this insecurity is causing significant harm to children’s mental health and fostering a sense of panic among parents. We would like the Council to take responsibility for the crisisthey have caused through short-sighted and poor management of the proposed closure of Monkseaton High.”

Julie Firth, director of children’s services at North Tyneside Council said: “On 6 November the decision was taken to move to statutory consultation on the proposal to close Monkseaton High School from 31 August 2026. This is now subject to a call-in period.

“This decision followed careful and considered analysis of all submissions. This took place twice a week throughout the consultation period and in the days following the closure of the consultation.

“The consultation followed guidance set out by the Department for Education and we have engaged with those impacted above and beyond the requirements.

“If the decision is not called in, the consultation will run for four weeks from Friday 15 November. This is when we can share more information.”

In addition, according to North Tyneside Council, the consultation responses were analysed twice a week and were reviewed in full at the end.

