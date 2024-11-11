Play Brightcove video

Emily Reader's was in court for the inquest into the death of Aaron Morris

An inquest has heard how a pregnant woman had to give an ambulance driver directions to the nearest hospital - whilst paramedics tried to save her husband's life in the back.

Aaron Morris, 31, died after delays in getting an ambulance to where he had been in a motorbike crash in Esh Winning in 2022.

The North East Ambulance Service subsequently apologised to his widow for the failings.

An inquest on Monday (11 November) heard the father-of-three, who had recently learnt his wife Sam Morris was expecting twins, waited 54 minutes at the roadside while he waited for an ambulance.

The court heard when paramedics did arrive, confusion over which local trauma centre was the closest cost vital time, leading Mrs Morris to give the driver directions.

Mrs Morris said: “I don’t criticise the driver for asking me for help with directions, I criticised that he didn’t know where he was going - or asking what is the closest trauma centre.

"At that point, I’m 13 weeks pregnant, my husband is having suffering cardiac arrest, getting CPR in the back, why should be the person to make the decision of what hospital to go to?

"That is my criticism. If I had said RVI, I would have had to live with that decision for the rest of my life.”

Flowers laid at the scene of the accident on Priestburn Close, in Esh Winning, County Durham. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees following Mondays inquest she said: "Nothing is going to bring my Aaron back but if I can stop anyone from feeling the pain I felt.

"My sons are never going to meet their dads, I don't want anybody else to be in that position and hopefully by being transparent its going to make the ambulance service change."

A trainee nurse at the time of the crash, Mrs Morris happened to drive past and recognised the man on the road as her husband.

Several 999 calls were made - but it took 54 minutes for an ambulance to arrive - minimising his chance of survival.

In the months following her husband's death, Mrs Morris gave birth to twin boys.

Widow Samantha Morris gave birth to twins months after her husbands passing Credit: NCJ Media

The inquest continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...