A woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a suspected assault at a house in Newcastle.

Police received a report of a disturbance at an address in Sceptre Place, in Elswick, at 6.30pm on Monday (11 November).

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 60s with serious injuries. He died a short time later despite the efforts of paramedics.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Northumbria Police have arrested a woman in her 60s on suspicion of murder.

People leave flowers at the scene in Elswick. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The force said officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, of the Force’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has died.

“This is a tragic incident and we will offer them any support they need.

“We have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the man’s death and have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder."

The area around the scene remains cordoned off to allow police to continue inquiries. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He continued: “Whilst our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe those involved to be known to each other.

“We would ask anyone with information – no matter how small you feel it may be – to contact us so that we can ascertain what took place and give the man’s family the answers they deserve.

“If you can assist, please get in touch.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

