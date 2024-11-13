Play Brightcove video

Kimberly Hall spoke to ITV Tyne Tees reporter Gregg Easteal ahead of her court appearance in the US where she is charged with attempting to smuggle cocaine worth millions of pounds

A beautician from the UK facing up to 60 years in prison for allegedly smuggling two suitcases full of cocaine through the US has insisted she is "innocent" in an interview with ITV News.

Kimberly Hall, from Middlesbrough, pleaded her innocence ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday (13 November) in Chicago where she is forced to wear two ankle tags as she awaits a trial.

The 28-year-old was stopped in the city's airport in August carrying a heavyweight 43kg of cocaine packed inside her holiday suitcases.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, she said: "I am going to fight for people to see that I am innocent and, rather than a criminal, I'm a victim here."

Hall claims she only thought she was carrying cash for two men that she met on holiday who threatened her after flying her on a free trip to Mexico.

Kimberly Hall was arrested at a Chicago airport as she made her way from Mexico to the UK. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I was dragged by my hair and I had a firearm held to my head and they said I’ll shoot you and that’s when I first thought 'I’m dead here, I’m dead'," she told ITV Tyne Tees.

Her suitcase’s real contents were exposed by homeland security officials as she attempted to board her connecting flight back to Britain in America.

"They opened it up and I thought 'what is that?' It wasn't visible," she explained. "It looked like a paper mache."

The Teessider said the "penny dropped" when she was asked what she was trying to bring in.

"That’s when I thought 'this is drugs'," she continued. "And they said 'we need to take you aside' and then that 'we’re gonna put the cuffs on you'. I just felt numb and I just started to cry hysterically."

Hall has refused to name the men who she claims gave her the cases for the safety of herself and loved ones.

"I fear my life for my family‘s life," she continued. "You know I don’t feel like any good will come of that."

The 28-year-old beautician from Middlesbrough has to wear a tag on each ankle as she waits for her trial. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Admitting people will question how she found herself in this situation, Hall maintained her innocence.

She said: "There’s a difference between being naive and vulnerable and thinking 'that’s only cash - I can’t get into trouble'. To 'oh yeah, I’m gonna put 43kg of cocaine in a case and take it through an airport'.

"Nobody would knowingly do that and that, to me, is very obvious. If this was me as an outsider looking in, what I would think is 'this is clearly a set up'."

Following her arrest, Hall was diagnosed with bipolar. She believes her condition explains what she admits were "poor" decisions.

The 28-year-old is charged with the manufacture or delivery of cocaine, which can be categorised as a Class X Felony in Illinois, depending on the amount of drugs involved. It can carry a jail sentence of up to 60 years.

The notion of such a lengthy jail term is not something she is willing to comprehend.

Kimberly Hall's father John has travelled to the States to be by her side during her court hearing. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"The way I have been getting through this is one day at a time, so to think ahead down the line, I can't do that, I cant contemplate that," she said.

Travelling to America ahead of the trial, the defendant's father has also insisted on his daughter's innocence.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees ahead of the court case, he said: "Now I’ve hear it from the horse's mouth, so to speak, I’m even more convinced.

"We’ve sat down, we’ve had a proper heart to heart. I’ve asked you to tell me the truth, pull no punches."

He continued: "I know she’s innocent and I also know what she's been through. It's a hard fight what we are in the middle of now but whatever it takes..."

