Sam Fender has confirmed he will release a new album early next year.

The award winning musician from North Shields announced his third album will come out on Friday 21st February.

It follows increasing excitement after he made a series of announcements over recent weeks, including a tour and the release of a new single.

The single, which shares the same name as the album, will be released on Friday (15th November)

Fender sold out two consecutive nights at St James' Park last summer. Credit: PA Images

It follows the success of his other albums, 'Hypersonic Missiles' and 'Seventeen Going Under', which were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Both went on to top the UK albums chart.

Announcing the release of his latest album, Fender told fans: "So happy to announce our third album ‘People Watching’ is coming out Feb 21st.

"Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years, we recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing.

"Special thanks to Dean [Thompson] and Joe [Atkinson] who have been with me every step of the way, they are incredible producers in their own right and I’m eternally proud and grateful for them both. The band has really evolved in this time."

He added he was "lucky" to be "surrounded by such a talented bunch."

The album is also now available to pre-order.

Fender will go on tour at the start of next month and will perform in Newcastle on Friday 20th December.

Tickets for the show at the Utilita Arena sold out rapidly.

However, fans hope the artist, best known for songs such as 'Will We Talk', 'Getting Started' and 'Homesick' - which he played alongside folk musician Noah Kahan - will put on more shows.

Fender sold out St James' Park on two consecutive nights last summer.

He described the latest album as his "next steps forward", containing "colourful stories and observations of everyday characters."

