Police have named a man who died following a suspected assault in Newcastle as a woman is charged with his murder.

John Hardy, 48, was found with serious injuries when officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an address in Sceptre Place, in Elswick, at 6.30pm on Monday (11 November).

Northumbria Police said his injuries were "consistent with being caused by a bladed article" and despite the efforts of paramedics, he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Brenda Heslop, 62, of Sceptre Place, Newcastle, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in the city on Wednesday (12 November).

Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and to offer reassurance to the public.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, of the Force’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with John’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We will offer them all of the support we can as they attempt to process the events of the past couple of days.

Detective Inspector Atherton added: “A suspect has now been charged to appear in court and I’d ask that everyone avoid speculation – both online and in the community – and respect the active legal proceedings.

“Thank you to all of those who have so far provided information towards our investigation.

“If you have details which could assist us, then please get in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...