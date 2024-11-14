Anthony Gordon has said he wants to make the most of the "opportunity" to play for England as the international side faces significant injury problems.

The 23-year-old Newcastle United winger made the comments ahead of England's game against Greece on Thursday evening (14 November), where it will inevitably fall to less experienced players to pick up the slack.

The former Everton player, who has seven international caps to date, told the press there was never any doubt he would join the international squad as long as he was fit.

He said: "I didn't really have to say [he wanted to play on Thursday]. They [Newcastle United] know how I feel about playing for England. They knew my wishes."

Having limped off the pitch towards the end of Sunday's win over Nottingham Forest, however, his availability looked in doubt.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's game, Gordon said Newcastle United had no problem with him playing for England. Credit: PA Images

It was a sight which added to the mounting worries of interim manager Lee Carsley, who faces a potential injury crisis going into the last round of Nations League group matches.

Nine players have so far withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

The absence of players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer provides an additional challenge ahead of important games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

England still have the opportunity to top Group B2 and earn automatic promotion to the top tier of the Nations League if they win both upcoming matches.

However, defeat in Athens would hand Greece - who have already beaten England once, in a shock 2-1 win in October - immediate promotion instead.

That would leave England with a narrow route through the play-offs to earn a spot in League A for next season.

Addressing injury issues, Carsley said his focus is "on the players that are here".

Captain Harry Kane was less diplomatic, however, in voicing his frustration at the number of players missing international duty.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Kane said: "England comes before anything. England comes before [your] club. England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer."

Gordon has been a key player for Newcastle United since signing for the club in January 2023. Credit: PA Images

The captain added previous manager Gareth Southgate, who quit his role following this summer's Euros, "wasn't afraid to make decisions" if the desire to play for England "started to drift from certain players".

Asked whether he thought club or country was more important, Gordon told the media in Athens: "I'd say whatever is my current team is that I'm playing for, is most important. That's what's in front of me and that's the challenge ahead, so it's hard to say one."I think with England it's a different feeling because you're selected to be in a group where it's the best from every team, which is a good feeling but I'd say what's right ahead of me."

Lee Carsley (left) will be replaced as England manager by Thomas Tuchel after Sunday's match against the Republic of Ireland. Credit: PA Images

Agreeing with boss Lee Carsley, the 23-year-old said injury woes offer younger players an "opportunity" to impress on the international stage.

The need to catch the eye of incoming England manager Thomas Tuchel will inevitably be in player's minds. Sunday's game against the Republic of Ireland will be the last before he takes over the reigns from stand-in Carsley.

The German, who counts lifting the Champions League trophy with Chelsea in 2021 amongst his major achievements, officially takes up his first international job in January.

Newcastle United teammates Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are both in the England squad and could earn a senior international debut. Credit: PA Images

Gordon's teammates Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are also in with a chance of making their senior England debuts in the coming days. Both have formed a key part of Eddie Howe's defence so far this season.

England are second in Group B2 as they prepare to take on Greece, the only team which is still unbeaten.

Kick off is at 7:45pm.

