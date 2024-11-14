Play Brightcove video

Gregg Easteal spoke to Kimerbly Hall and her father John after her case was adjourned until next year

The family of a British beautician is demanding she is allowed home to await her US trial on a drug smuggling charge after court proceedings were adjourned until 2025.

Kimberly Hall, from Middlesbrough, was arrested with 43kg of cocaine in two suitcases at the city’s main airport last August. The drugs have an estimated street value of £15 million.

The 28-year-old insists she is a victim and not a criminal, claiming she was blackmailed and threatened with a gun by men she met on holiday who forced her to carry the cases back from Mexico through Chicago en route to Britain.

At the latest court hearing in Chicago on Wednesday (13 November), which lasted just two minutes, the case was adjourned for a fifth time to 15 January - leaving her detained on bail in America until at least next year.

The defendant has been warned her case could take up to 18 months to work its way through the US courts and now her family are appealing for to be allowed home as she waits.

Kimberly was accompanied with her father at the latest court hearing in Chicago on Wednesday (13 November). Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Her father John, who was by his daughter's side in court, told ITV Tyne Tees: "She's prepared to accept whatever the final outcome is. You know, it just needs to happen back at home.

"I think it will make the whole process easier for everybody and she can. She can serve whatever is due to her."

Cook County Court has confirmed some suspects are allowed to follow their cases from abroad and attend via video link, but only for certain offences, and only if no bail, bond or other restrictions have been put in place.

Kimberly's court papers state she is not subject to any bail bond payments, but she is currently required to wear two electronic ankle tag. Lawyers would be required to lift this restriction to get her home.

ITV News has also been shown homeland security documents drawn up after her arrest at O'Hare Airport last August, stating she should be deported immediately but instead she was jailed for two weeks.

The defendant has been warned her case could take up to 18 months to work its way through the US courts. Credit: PA

Restricted from gaining employment, Kimberly is pleading to return to Middlesbrough instead of waiting out her trial in a charity-run hostel 3,000 miles from home.

She told ITV Tyne Tees: "It's like I'm a hot potato passed around, and I think I don't deserve this.

"If I can be released, just allow me to go home where I can have my support network and my mum and dad there to to support me."

She continued: "It's really emotional. But at the same time, it's lonely, and you know that's the worst part."

Prosecutors in Chicago have refused to comment on the case.

