Cemented in history, but crumbling in decay - Amy Sutton visited an iconic railway building at risk of being lost to time.

The "world's first railway station" is one of six sites across the UK that has been added to a list of heritage at risk.

Heighington and Aycliffe Railway Station in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, was originally a pub on a railway line, but became a momentous piece of history.

The station, which is considered to be the world’s first, dates back to 1827 and has been added to the list after becoming derelict.

In its prime, the station was originally a pub - but later became a stopping point for trains and provided shelter for passengers. Credit: Friends of the Stockton and Darlington Railway

Historians say there is significant evidence for people using the station to commute to work from before 1830, and it was here that the pioneering Locomotion No.1 was first placed on the railway.

Two centuries later, government heritage agency Historic England has published its 2024 Heritage at Risk Register, which shows that 155 sites have been added to the list over concerns about neglect and decay.

Meanwhile, 124 have been removed following efforts to conserve them and give them a new lease of life.

Archive image of what is considered to be the world's first station- Heighington and Aycliffe Railway Station in Newton Aycliffe. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Rare remains of Roman wall paintings, a city cemetery and a 1930s lido are also among the sites added to a list of heritage at risk, an annual update shows.

Sites in the North East which have seen their fortunes turned around and been removed from the register include the Goods Shed built in 1833 in Darlington, County Durham, which is thought to be the oldest surviving building of its type, which has been repaired and redeveloped as a visitor attraction.

Hexham’s conservation area covering the medieval streets that formed its centre of trade, which was beset by vacancies and a rundown appearance, has been taken off the at-risk list following a regeneration scheme.

The Heighington and Aycliffe Station in County Durham is thought to be the world's oldest railway station after being established in 1826. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “The UK has an abundance of heritage sites across the country that attract tourists and provide jobs in local communities.

“Many of these are in desperate need of support.

“The Heritage at Risk Register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage across the country.”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “This year, we have seen partners and communities come together to help save the historic buildings and places that need it the most.

“It’s inspirational to see how we can harness the power of our heritage to benefit local people.”

