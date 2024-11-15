Play Brightcove video

The mum of a 15-year-old girl from County Durham who was injured in a paragliding incident in Turkey says there is "light at the end of the tunnel" after doctors told her they will operate on her daughters broken back on Monday, paving the way for her return home.

Lily Nichol, of Chester-le-Street, was with her mum and sister in a restaurant near the beach ion the last day of their holiday in Oludeniz when she was "wiped clean out" by a paraglider and left severely injured.

As a result of the accident, which happened on Friday 8 November, she suffered four breaks in her spine, a punctured lung, a broken jaw and fractured collar bone among other injuries.

Lily was due to have an operation on her spine in the days following the incident but further examination revealed she had punctured her lung, leaving doctors unable to operate.

Despite a number of knock backs ITV Tyne Tees have been told Lily will now be able to have an operation on her back and jaw on Monday (18 November) and doctors believe she may be able to fly home to Newcastle one to two days later.

The family, who did not have holiday insurance, set up a fundraising page in the wake of the incident which has now reached more than £50,000. Meanwhile, an event in support of 15-year-old is taking place near Chester-le-Street on Friday night (15 November).

Speaking at the hospital in Antalya, Lily's mum, Lyndsey Logan said: "I thought I was never going to get home but I can finally see that I'm going to get home now, eventually, but it seems more promising."

She continued: "Everyone back in the UK's been brilliant, can't thank them enough.

"Lily wouldn't be where she is now without all of you."

