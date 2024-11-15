Newcastle United star Joelinton has said his home was broken into for the second time this year.

The 28-year-old said there was nothing valuable in the house during the incident on Thursday night as he took to social media to ask for his home to be "respected."

It is not clear whether he or his family were at home during the break-in at the Darrass Hall property.

The midfielder's home was previously targeted in January while he was watching Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at St James' Park.

Writing on Instagram, Joelinton said: "Our home was broken into again. To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here!

"What we care about most is our family's safety and our kids growing up without fear. We hope for a community where our children, and everyone's children, feel safe.

"We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace."

Joelinton joined Newcastle in 2019. Credit: PA

Northumbria Police have said they are investigating a burglary in the Darrass Hall area on Thursday night but could not confirm the identity of the victim, as is standard practice.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.35pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of a burglary at an address in Darras Hall.

“It was reported that offenders had entered the property.

“Officers attended the scene – however those believed to be involved had fled the area.

“Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media, via the force website or via 101, quoting reference number NP-20241114-0951.

Joelinton is not the only Newcastle player to be targeted this year. Alexander Isak was the victim of an alleged robbery in April where his car was stolen after a break-in. Four people were charged in connection with the incident and are awaiting trial after denying the offences in court.

