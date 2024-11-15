Three people have been arrested following the deaths of two men, which police believe to be drug-related.

The men - in their 30s and 50s - both died in the Gateshead area.

Northumbria Police confirmed they are investigating and have arrested two men and a woman.

A spokesperson said: "We are carrying out an investigation following the deaths of two men in Gateshead.

"While enquiries are at a very early stage, officers believe the deaths of the men aged in their 30s and 50s to be drug-related.

"Two men - aged in their 20s and 30s - and a woman in her 30s have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

"All three individuals remain in police custody.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish if the deaths could be linked."

