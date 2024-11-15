A woman has died after being hit by a bus while crossing a road in County Durham.

Tributes were paid to Janet Holmes, who was described as a "fun, loving and incredibly positive" woman.

The 81-year-old was killed following an incident in Bishop Auckland just before 10:30am on Wednesday 13 November.

She was crossing the road at the Prince's Street junction with Newgate Street when she was hit by a bus.

She was given emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital but died later that day.

The bus driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Her children, who are being supported by officers, have since released a statement paying tribute to their mum.

They said: “Janet was a kind, fun loving and incredibly positive person.

"She had the amazing ability to form strong positive relationships with almost everyone she met.

“Her loss will leave an enormous gap in the lives of not just her own family but also the many friends she made both old and new.

“That morning she was on her way to her arts and crafts group which she loved when this tragic event happened.”

Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to email SCIU@durham.police.uk quoting incident reference number 98 of November 13.

