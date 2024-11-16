Whitby man, 28, dies in three vehicle collision on A174 in Redcar

The family of a Whitby man killed in a three vehicle crash on the A174 in Redcar have paid tribute to him, saying he will be "sorely missed."

Jack Nixon, 28, died in a fatal collision yesterday (Friday 15 November), on the A174 westbound, near to the Greystones roundabout.

It happened at around 3.15pm and involved a black BMW X5, silver Mercedes and a bronze Seat Leon.

A man, aged 28, has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Jack’s family said: “Jack was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend, who will be sorely missed.”

Cleveland Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them by calling 101, using the reference number SE24218779.

