Three men and one teenager are due to appear in court on Monday 18 November 2024, in connection with an alleged assault, suspected to be a stabbing, in Stockton over the weekend.

The men, who are aged 19, 21 and 30, along with the teenager, aged 17, have all been charged with assault following the incident on Yarm Lane.

Another man, aged 18, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Cleveland Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. The victim, who is 36, has now been discharged from hospital.

According to local reports, officers cordoned off William Street, as police searched bins, drains and the surrounding areas of West Row and Yarm Lane.

Cleveland Police are appealing to anyone who has information about the alleged "Section 18 Assault", to come forward or call 101, quoting the reference number: SE24219103.