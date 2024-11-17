Woman in her 80s killed in collision with van in South Tyneside

Police are appealing for information into a collision that killed a woman in her 80s in South Tyneside on Saturday 16 November.

The woman was struck by a green and white Mercedes van, which was travelling south on Centenary Avenue in South Shields at around 11:35 on Saturday morning, according to Northumbria Police. The woman, who was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident forced the emergency services to close part of the road, that joins onto Prince Edward Road roundabout, for five hours, while forensic evidence was collected from the scene.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and for any CCTV or dashcam footage to be passed onto them.

The woman's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the van is assisting police with their investigation.

Woman died at the scene of collision on Centenary Avenue Credit: ITV News

Sgt Dave Roberts said: "I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the woman who sadly passed away."

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can.

“A number of enquiries are underway as we try to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any other witnesses who may have saw what happened.

“We know this is a busy area, and the collision happened while there were lots of people and vehicles nearby.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove to be really valuable to our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Northumbria Police or call 101, quoting the reference number: NP-20241116-0402